They're two of the North East's most famous faces and now people in the region are being asked to track them down.

Not the real Ant and Dec though, life-sized statues instead.

The replicas of the pair will be popping up in Newcastle's Eldon Square over the next two days - with 30 chances to win £1,500 towards your utility bills if you spot them.

People who find the statues on Thursday 17th March or Friday 18th March can scan a QR code to enter a prize draw for the chance to win.

Origami Ant and Dec - who are made entirely of household bills - will be on display at six UK cities.

The giveaway follows Santander's latest TV advert, which features the Ant and Dec working with an origami master to help people feel better about their bills.