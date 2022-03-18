Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has renewed their call for recruits.

Hundreds of people have already applied to be a firefighter with the region's largest Fire and Rescue Service, ahead of its recruitment window closing this weekend.

The latest push to recruit new firefighters is part of a recruitment drive, which has successfully took on more than 100 new crew members in the last two years.

Another recruitment window will likely not re-open until next year.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said “Our firefighters go above and beyond every single day to save life and keep vulnerable residents in Tyne and Wear from harm’s way. This is an opportunity to begin a career that is like no other - everything you do will help contribute to making Tyne and Wear a safer place to live.

“Every day is different and you will have opportunities to meet new people, visit new places and make a positive impact on people’s lives. Regardless of your age, gender, race, religion or sexuality, there is a home for you here at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service."

New recruits start off with a 12 week training course at TWFRS’s training centre in Washington before being posted to their stations and watches around the region.

Alongside fighting fires and freeing people from trapped cars, TWFRS firefighters interact with the community and provide advice and guidance on how to stay safe and home or at work.

Applications close on Sunday March 20th at 11:59pm.