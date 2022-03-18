A couple from Gateshead have been named the UK's best dog breeders at Crufts 2022.

Stuart and Carole Pearson, alongside handler Scarlett Burnside, won the The Kennel Club Breeders’ Competition final on Friday 11 March for their "healthy and happy" Dalmatians.

Their victorious team of pooches comprised of the inventively named Kelevra What a Guy JW, Kelevra Mind Your Nebula, and Int Multi Ch & Ch Kelevra Classic Cliché JW ShCMnd Classic Cliché.

The trio beat 39 other breeders to be handed their rosettes in front of a packed Resorts World Arena at the NEC in Birmingham.

Stuart and Carole Pearson Credit: At Its Best Photography

Speaking after the win, Stuart said: "We started out in 2006 and have been working towards this for years. Everything suddenly clicked and they have won everything, and now Crufts!

“It has been Carole’s dream to stand here on the green baize at Crufts as a winner.”

Either side of the team on the podium were some Gunnersnewfs Newfoundlands in second place and Rhodenash Pugs in third. A team of Eusanit Retrievers (or Nova Scotia Duck Tolling) came fourth.

The judge of the final, Dr Ron James, selected Stuart and Carole’s team of Dalmatians for the prize as the breeders with the best overall quality evident in their dogs. Each team comprised three or four dogs of one breed, all bred by the same breeder or breeding partnership.

Stuart and Carole Pearson, handler Scarlett Burnside, and the three dogs

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts Show Manager, said: "We are very pleased for Stuart and Carole on their excellent achievement.

"Stuart and Carole are very talented breeders who put the time and effort into developing sound breeding practices to produce healthy and happy dogs for the show ring. Their dogs are testament to their hard work and dedication to the breed."