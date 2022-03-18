Middlesbrough FC to donate FA Cup quarter final ticket proceeds to Ukraine

Middlesbrough FC is donating proceeds raised from tickets sales to the FA Cup quarter final clash against Chelsea to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The club said they are doing so "on behalf of the people of Middlesbrough and Teesside".

"Middlesbrough Football Club will donate its share of the gate receipts from the Emirates FA Cup sixth round tie against Chelsea to humanitarian aid in Ukraine," the statement continued.

"The club’s Member of Parliament Andy McDonald will assist with due diligence to ensure best delivery and maximum impact."

This comes after the club hit back against Chelsea FC's "bizarre" claim that the tie should be held behind closed doors for the purpose of preserving "sporting integrity".

On Tuesday, the FA announced Chelsea wanted no fans to attend Saturday's clash at the Riverside after sanctions on Roman Abramovich blocked travelling fans from buying tickets.

After widespread public backlash - and what the FA called "constructive talks" - Chelsea withdrew their request later that day.