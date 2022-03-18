Middlesbrough families who have offered to take in Ukrainian refugees through the Government's 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme are being offered support and advice by their local council.

Middlesbrough Council says it expects many residents will take part in the ‘Homes for Ukraine' scheme, which will see refugees live in the homes of hosts for at least six months.

The council says support and advice is on offer to those in the town who have signed up to the scheme.

More than 100,000 people across the UK have already pledged an interest to open their homes to those fleeing the war-ravaged nation, as Russia's brutal invasion of the country enters its fourth week.

People across the UK will be rewarded with £350 a month if they take in Ukrainian families who have fled the conflict in their homeland. Credit: PA images

Jolande Mace, Middlesbrough Council's strategic cohesion and migration manager, has urged those in the town who've signed up to the scheme and are matched to a refugee to contact her.

She said: "Middlesbrough has always been an open and welcoming place, and we want to ensure that all new arrivals to our town from Ukraine have the appropriate support.

"We can provide the help those fleeing the war need, as well as practical advice and guidance for hosts."

In the ‘first phase' of the scheme, people will need to fill out a visa application for themselves and a named Ukrainian individual or family they wish to sponsor.

The process will start on 18 March.

Ukrainians who are granted a visa under the scheme will be eligible to work, and can access state benefits and public services for three years.