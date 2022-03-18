A 72-year-old woman is due to appear in court charged with the murder of her husband.Police were called to Beech Court in Ponteland, Northumberland on the evening of Tuesday 15 March, after reports of concern for the welfare of a man.When emergency services arrived they found Anthony Dunn, 81, who was confirmed dead at the scene.Police say the man's family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.An investigation was launched into the circumstances surrounding Anthony's death, which police believe to be suspicious.His wife was subsequently arrested on suspicion of his murder.Janet Dunn, of Beech Court, Ponteland, has since been charged with the offence and is due to appear before magistrates in Bedlington on Friday 18 March.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an awful case that has sadly resulted in Anthony's death. Our thoughts are with his family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened."We are committed to finding out exactly what happened in the moments before Anthony's death, and a team of detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries in the area over the last few days."I would like to thank the community for your patience and cooperation as we have carried out those enquiries, and would encourage anybody with concerns to speak to us."We understand that any incident such as this can cause shock within the community, but with a woman now charged and due to appear in court, we would ask everyone to please avoid any speculation – both locally and on social media – that could jeopardise those proceedings."