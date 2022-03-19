A total of 36 arrests have been made as Cleveland Police took part in a national drive to destroy County Lines.

The force was taking part in a week long crackdown alongside forces across the country, to intercept the movement of drugs from cities to more rural areas.

One of their operations saw 26 arrests made across the Stockton area.

Men and women aged between 24 and 52 were arrested for a range of offences, including arrests on suspicion of Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

In total, 10 people were charged with alleged drug offences and appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court during the week.

The remainder are subject to ongoing Crown Prosecution Service advice.

Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse said county lines drug dealing is one of the most destructive forms of criminality in the UK Credit: James Manning/PA

Northumbria Police were also involved with the week of intensified action.

Chief Inspector Stu Liddell, Northumbria Police County Lines lead, has promised forces will continue to monitor tactics used and ensure the policing response remains effective and robust.

He said: “We are working harder than ever with our partners to crack down on County Lines, which brings misery to communities, and ensure it does not take hold in our region.

“County Lines uses methods of drug dealing which sees those involved adopt aggressive tactics to trap and exploit vulnerable users, including children, in a cycle which they can’t break free from.

“We remain dedicated to bringing those responsible for violence and exploitation to justice and will use all avenues available to us to do so.”