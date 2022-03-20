A serious collision in Northumberland has left two pensioners in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses after being called to a report of a collision between a HGV and a car on the A69 eastbound near to Haydon Bridge. It happened at around 3.35pm on Friday 18 March.

Emergency services attended the incident and closed the road for a number of hours to allow an investigation to be carried out. The carriageway was then fully reopened.

The 81 year old male driver of the car and female passenger, also 81, were taken to hospital following the incident and are currently described as being in a serious condition.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Officers are also urging anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police online via the Tell us Something pages on the Northumbria Police website, or contact officers on 101 quoting reference NP-20220318-0720.