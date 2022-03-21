A Teesside woman who stabbed a friend to death in her home after a three-day drugs session has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years today.

28-year-old Keegan Barnes left Toni Butler, 25, bleeding to death after stabbing her twice in the leg with a kitchen knife at her house in Vulcan Way, Thornaby, on 10 June 2021.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court found Barnes not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter after she said that Miss Butler attacked her with the knife and that she acted in self-defence.

Toni Butler (right) with mum Shelly Butler Credit: Cleveland Police

A pathologist said that she would have survived if an ambulance had been called earlier, but instead, Barnes hid blood splashes on the walls by painting over them, and she stole Miss Butler’s bank card to try to buy bleach from a corner shop.

The judge Mr justice Lavender jailed her for eight years and six months and said that he would treat it as a case of excessive self-defence and that her actions were not pre-meditated.