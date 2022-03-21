A man has been left with a serious head injury after being hit by a car in Hartlepool.

It happened on Friday 18 March at around 7:45pm. The man was walking across Church Street near the junction with Whitby Street when he was hit by a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

He was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where he was kept in for treatment.

Cleveland Police are investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Any witnesses or drivers who have dash cam footage, are asked to contact officers.