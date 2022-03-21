The RNLI and coastguard are reiterating safety warnings after a group of six people, including a newborn baby, had to be rescued off the Northumberland coast.

The group were attempting to cross the Holy Island causeway outside of safe crossing times. As the tide rolled in, their car became stranded, forcing them to abandon the vehicle.

Seahouses lifeboat were alerted by the UK coastguard, who requested an immediate and urgent response to help four adults and two children - including a newly born baby - who were wading through water.

The inshore lifeboat was launched, and made haste towards the stranded group.

The rescue mission was stood down after it was confirmed that the group had safely made it through the water to the shore at Holy Island, where they were being looked after by the coastguard.

Jonathon Gray, deputy station officer at Holy Island Coastguard, is one of seven who live on the causeway full time.

He warns people can lose their lives very easily if they don't check the tide times before visiting the Holy Island.

Mr Gray continued saying, "Obviously they want to get home, and they've missed the tide basically.

"They think they can make it because it looks shallow when you first enter the water. But tourists don't realise it gets very deep halfway across. That's the issue, people don't understand how tides work."