A pensioner from Northumberland has been told she could stand trial later this year accused of murdering her husband.

Janet Dunn, 72, is accused of killing Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead at a house in Ponteland on Tuesday 15 March.

Dunn made her first appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday (21 March), where a timetable for the case was set out.

She will be back in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing in April. A trial date was also set for September.

The charge was not put to Dunn and there was no application for bail on her behalf.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said: "I will set a date for the plea and trial preparation hearing of April 19 and for trial on September 12. The present estimate is five days."

Dunn, of Beech Court, Ponteland, was further remanded in custody until the next hearing.