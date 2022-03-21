A North Shields woman has been given a suspended sentence and an alcohol abstinence requirement after throwing a glass at revellers attending a charity event.

Guests had gathered at a Northumberland hotel and pub to raise money for a good cause when Tyne Lowden's drunken aggression spoiled the night.

A court heard she approached a couple at the event at The Queen's Head, in Rothbury, who had previously engaged in a row between a member of the couple's family and Lowden's mother.

On the night of the event, 13 July 2019, Lowden spat in the man's face and hit him twice to the head and hit his partner. Newcastle Crown Court heard she then threw glasses in the direction of the couple.

As a result of the violence, the female member of the couple was left with a scratch on her face and bruising to her arm, while her partner was not injured. The couple were ushered through a fire exit by the manager but Lowden continued to cause a disturbance.

An off-duty member of staff tried to calm her down in the car park as she was being aggressive, swearing and arguing. While trying to calm her, the staff member was struck to the face but it's unclear if this was by Lowden or her mother, the court heard.

At that point, a man sought to intervene to prevent further violence and when Lowden's mother shouted aggressively in his face, he pushed her and she fell into a parked car. Ellen Wright, prosecuting, said: "At this point he felt a punch to the jaw, struck by the defendant.

"She then picked up a mixer glass and hit him on the nose with it. The glass didn't smash but it caused a cut to his face. He attended hospital as a result and thought he had a broken nose."

The victim was left with a black eye and a 2.5cm laceration on the left side of his nose. In a victim impact statement, he said the attack has had a long term impact on him.

He added that although the injuries could have been worse, he does have a scar. He said he was much more guarded while in pubs as a result and was left fearing possible repercussions of going to the police.

Lowden, 27, of West Percy Road, North Shields, who has seven previous convictions, including for assault and affray, admitted wounding and affray and was sentenced to 19 months suspended for 18 months with an alcohol abstinence requirement.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Lowden had been a victim of "unhealthy relationships" and witnessed domestic abuse growing up. He added: "She acted completely inappropriately. She was drinking too much.

"Things are starting to turn for the better."