There are delays and cancellations across the North East railways this morning due to a derailment.

Disruption to services to and from Newcastle has been caused by derailment at a maintenance depot in the city.

LNER says there are delays and short-notice changes to services. The operator's latest update on changes will mean the:

08:30 Edinbugh to London Kings Cross service will now start from Newcastle,

09:00 London Kings Cross to Edinburgh service will now start from Newcastle, and the

10:00 London Kings Cross to Aberdeen service will now start from Newcastle.

Anyone travelling on LNER services should check for updates.

Northern services are also affected with train services running through Newcastle station subject to cancellations or delays.

Affected services include:

Newcastle - Hexham/Carlisle (Both directions)

Newcastle - Morpeth/Chathill (Both directions)

Newcastle - Middlesbrough (Both directions)

Newcastle - Darlington (Both directions)

Middlesbrough - Saltburn/Bishop Auckland (Both directions)

The operator said: "All affected routes are expected to have some cancellations due to the trains that form them being unable to depart the depot."

Northern also said passengers travelling between Newcastle and Sunderland can use their tickets on Tyne and Wear Metro services.

Disruption is expected until 11am. Northern passengers can find the latest Northern travel updates here.

And Transpennine Express services from Newcastle to Edinburgh and Liverpool Lime Street are subject to disruption. It says disruption is expected until 10am and updates can be found here.