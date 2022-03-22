Ella Henderson and Will Young will take to the stage over the summer of events. Credit: PA Images

Will Young, Shalamar and Ella Henderson are just some of the names set to take to the stage in South Shields this summer.

The newly rebranded 'This is South Tyneside Festival' event will run from June until august, with a series of open-air concerts in Bents Park.

The event, which draws in crowds of up to 20,000 people, had to be called off on 2020 and 2021 because of the covid pandemic.

With restrictions now lifted, the festival is able to go ahead, with big names on the lineup.

Live music Sundays are set to return over four-weeks in July.

Soul icons Shalamar will perform in Bents Park in South Shields in July. Credit: PA Images

This is South Tyneside Festival lineup

Will Young - 10 July

Ella Henderson and The South - 17 July

Dance Revival - 24 July

Shalamar and The Fizz - 31 July

Some of the artists that were set to perform in the 2020 event are back. Others, including Dance Revival have been added to the bill. Dance Revival, featuring Whigfield, Sonique, D:Ream, Phats & Small and Kelly Llorenna will perform on Sunday 24 July.

Priority tickets holders are being advised that their 2020 tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Another key event in South Tyneside's calendar is also back.

The Summer Parade will make a long-awaited return on Saturday 2 July. The event see's the local community line the streets of South Shields and take part in a colourful carnival from South Shields Town Hall along to Bents Park on the seafront.

Classical and contemporary music will also play out to audiences sa part of 'Proms in the Park' in Bents Park on Sunday 3 July.

The open-air Amphitheatre on the seafront at Sandhaven will once again stage a range of entertainment, starting with live music showcasing North East talent on Thursday and Saturday evenings in June.

This will be followed by brass bands performing on Sunday afternoons throughout June, July and August. Kids Fun Fest will also return featuring a range of children's entertainment on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons during August.

Organised by the Friends of North and South Marine Parks, there will also be live music in the South Marine Park bandstand on Saturday afternoons from July to September.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, said: "Every year, the three-month long South Tyneside festival is hugely popular event in the Borough’s calendar and attracts thousands of visitors from across the region and beyond.

“We are looking forward to people of all ages enjoying our free programme of live music from well-known acts and local performers, children’s entertainment, street performers and much more."

Community events, including the summer parade and new street theatre and seafront cultural experiences, are being delivered thanks to support from Arts Council England funding.