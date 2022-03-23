After numerous reports from customers visiting local branches in Teesside, McDonald's have confirmed that they are experiencing a shortage of tomatoes due to ongoing supply chain issues.

But fear not, the full menu is running as usual.

Posters were spotted on Tuesday on the doors of McDonald's at Teesside Park and Portrack Lane in Stockton, which explained the ongoing situation to customers popping in for a quick fast food fix.

Credit: Evening Gazette

A spokesperson from McDonald's said: "We are currently experiencing a shortage in our supply of tomatoes.

"As a result, the Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with Bacon will have one slice of tomato rather than the usual two.

"We apologise for any inconvenience, and thank our customers for their patience. We are working hard to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”