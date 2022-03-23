A Teesside hospital trust has welcomed back two birthing partners on delivery suites for the first time since the pandemic began.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust has announced that from today (23 March), two people can accompany the mother for birth at both the University Hospital of North Tees and University Hospital of Hartlepool.

When the Covid outbreak happened in March 2020, restrictions were introduced to reduce risk of infection of the virus meaning only one birthing partner could attend the delivery.

Although that restriction has now lifted, only one person will be allowed onto the ward with the mother before and after the birth.

All visitors must also still provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test before entering either hospital and face coverings are still required.

Rachel Scott, operational manager for obstetrics and gynaecology, said: “Even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic we also made sure one birth partner could be there for every woman on our delivery suites.

“As restrictions ease throughout the country, we are thrilled that we can now extend this to two partners.”

All pregnant women under the Trust’s care will be advised on how they can register the details of their birth partners.