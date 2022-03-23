Today marks two years since the first full UK lockdown was announced and people's lives - across the North East and the rest of the country - were turned upside down.

It was one of three to date, along with regional tiers and national restrictions.

On the second anniversary, ITV Tyne Tees has visited three places, representing education, business and art & culture, to hear their lockdown memories - plus hopes and fears for the future.

The School

Learning was immediately disrupted for children across the country.

Like every school, Mowden Infant and Juniors in Darlington stayed open for key worker children and set-up online teaching for those learning at home.

The Business

Hatch Luncheonette, a cafe in Darlington, furloughed staff and relied on government grants during lockdown. Its owner says it was a worrying time.

The business successfully diversified, running a take-out service which has since been retained and expanded.

The Theatre

Theatres were among those venues which closed or played to socially distanced audiences.

The Globe in Stockton was undergoing a major refurbishment when the lockdowns came.

Its official opening was delayed by several months and, after a difficult period for the industry, its return proved very emotional.

Today, political and community leaders have been marking the anniversary, paying tribute to the lives lost to Covid-19 on a national day of rememberance.