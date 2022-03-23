Popular Newcastle street food and entertainment venue Stack is to close its doors for good in May.

Bosses of the Pilgrim Street venue broke the news on social media after informing staff and traders this morning (23 March).

The site, which has been home to local businesses operating out of shipping containers for the last four years, will be cleared to make way for the Pilgrim Quarter development works.

Those behind Stack have thanked customers and say where possible, they will be relocating staff to other venues or supporting them to find new jobs.

A statement on Twitter reads: "We have had an amazing four years, welcoming three million visitors and have been overwhelmed by the support you have shown us.

"Together we have shared stacks of street food, stacks of live music and stacks of fun.

"You have filled our venue with an unforgettable atmosphere, smiling faces and best of all joy!"

It continued: "We know that the closure of Stack will also mean the closure of your favourite independent street food and retail businesses.

"However we strongly believe that they have all created offerings that will continue to thrive as they move on from Stack to the next part of their journey."

The venue will be hosting a closing party on May Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday 30 April- Monday 2 May).