Play video

Video report by Julia Breen

Struggling households in the North East have told ITV Tyne Tees they feel the Government needed to do much more to quell the cost of living crisis.

Yesterday (23 March), the Chancellor announced his plans to tackle the crisis, including cutting fuel duty by 5 pence per litre until March next year.

Rachel Hodgson in Durham has stage four cancer and has already been tightening her purse strings for rising living costs, whilst undergoing chemotherapy.

She said: "That's a worry without having to worry about the cost of fuel, shopping, everything else.

"The rise in the fuel, it's a lot of money. It is costing a lot to be poorly."

Victoria Lawson, a single mum in Durham, has had to move back in with her parents.

She said: "The cost of living is impossible for single families. It's just making it harder for people to be able to actually live.

"You're working to survive and not just enjoying your life."

It's not just families who are feeling the financial pressure at the moment.

Businesses are being hit in the pocket too, like James Goldsborough who runs a 120 year old social club in Rowlands Gill.

Beer was £2.70 a pint but he's had to raise the cost to £2.90.

Once energy costs hit, he fears he will have to charge £3.50 a pint by the end of the year.

He said: "I would say we've got a maximum of three years, three or four years and that's it, we'll be gone. Along with a lot of others."

Those who drive for a living are even more concerned.

One taxi driver in Newcastle told us he is thinking of selling his car and changing profession.

The Chancellor's concessions today will be welcomed by some, but there is a feeling among those we have spoken to that he should have gone much, much further.