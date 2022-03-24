Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is hanging up his boots and retiring from professional football after 22 years.

The 39-year-old made the announcement on social media, thanking fans at each club he has played at.

The former England international scored 20 goals in 57 games for his country and travelled to the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

His career ended with a second spell at Sunderland, with his final appearance coming as a substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Lincoln.

In a statement, he said: "After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football.

"It's been a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me."

