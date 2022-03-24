A carer said he was left humiliated after being told to leave a Teesside supermarket as the staff didn't like the way he shopped.Matthew Scholes said he visited ASDA in Thornaby to do his weekly shop, after a 12-hour night shift at a care home, and was followed around the store by a staff member with a clipboard.

The 49-year-old said that when he got to the alcohol aisle a worker told him "We have seen you in here before" and "I want you to leave the store right now".

An email sent to him by ASDA Executive Relations said: "I have spoken to the store leadership team who have informed me they do not like the way you shop.

"I appreciate this may not be the response you were looking for and I am sorry for any disappointment this may cause."The company says that their colleagues can ask shoppers to leave if they suspect them of "suspicious shopping behaviour".

Matthew, who works at Victoria House Care Home in Stockton, said: "I feel discriminated against and humiliated.

I picked up a bottle of Ouzo and, at that point with a bottle in my hand, the woman said 'can I have a word? I want you to leave the shop right now'."

Workers at the supermarket in Thornaby told Michael to leave the store. Credit: Evening Gazette

Matthew said he has been employed in the care industry for more than 30 years and has worked through the coronavirus pandemic.Matthew said he was placing food and drink items, such as cheese and energy drinks, into his basket while visiting the supermarket on Allensway on Saturday 5 March when he was approached.

He said he has been racking his brains all week to try and understand what the company meant by their response.

Matthew added: "I'm a full-time worker, I have got no reason to steal. I have always paid for my goods.

"I have tried to get the message across that I'm a genuine person and I have never had problems shopping before."That is disgusting, it's a bad case of mistaken identity. I'm shocked about the whole thing.

"I'm glad I'm not going in there anymore if they are going to treat people like that."A spokesperson for ASDA said: "Whilst asking a customer to leave is always a last resort, if our colleagues suspect any customers of suspicious shopping behaviour then they can ask them to leave the store."