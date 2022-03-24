Mark Page's 12-year prison sentence to be reviewed

Ex-Radio 1 DJ Mark Page's 12-year prison sentence could be reviewed amid concerns it is too short.

The former Boro stadium announcer was jailed at Teesside Crown Court after a jury found him guilty of abusing children in the Philippines.

Locking him up, a judge condemned the "grotesque sexual abuse" he inflicted on kids as young as 12.

The 63-year-old, from Ingleby Barwick, was convicted of arranging the commission of a child sex offence between 2016 and 2019.

However, the Attorney General's Office has confirmed it has had a request to possibly extend his stint behind bars.

"We have received a request for this sentence to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme," said a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s Office.

"The Law Officers have 28 days from sentencing to consider the case and make a decision."

Disgraced Page, who had denied the charges, shot to fame with the BBC radio station in the 1980s.

He then spent two decades as Middlesbrough's match-day announcer.

He had tried to claim that devices, seized by police and packed full of incriminating evidence, had been hacked.

However Judge Paul Watson told him: "You took advantage of the poverty and deprivation in an underdeveloped country in which children are routinely forced, through economic and social deprivation, into acts of prostitution."