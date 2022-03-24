The mother of Toni Butler, who was killed in June last year after being stabbed in the calf twice by a friend in Thornaby, Teesside, says she was "disgusted" by the eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence handed out to Keegan Barnes this week after she was found guilty of manslaughter.

Speaking to ITV News Tyne Tees Shelley Butler says: "It’s disgusting. Drug dealers get more. My daughter was 25 - even if she’d lived till 65, 70, she had another 40, 45 years at least ahead of her to do the things that she wanted to do and she only ever wanted to better herself."

CCTV footage of Keegan Barnes in a nearby shop hours after stabbing Toni Butler. Credit: Cleveland Police

Ms Butler had to watch CCTV in court during the trial, which showed Keegan Barnes attempting to use her daughter's bank card to buy crisps in a Thornaby shop just hours after she had fatally stabbed Toni in a vein.

Keegan had been consuming alcohol and drugs for three days leading up to the incident and she told the court during the trial that she had acted in "self-defence" after alleging that Toni Butler had attacked her while she was in bed.

Credit: Family photo

The court heard how Barnes had failed to call for help and tried to cover up the crime, cleaning Toni’s body and scrubbing away blood from the walls.

Shelly Butler said the fact no ambulance was called as her daughter bled to death in Keegan's home left her feeling "destroyed".

She added: "It was totally preventable. If she hadn’t have picked that knife up and if she’d have phoned someone. They said it was fixable, she could have been saved. If it can get any worse, that makes it worse."

Credit: Cleveland Police

Mr Justice Lavender said he was treating the case as one of "excessive self-defence" as he could not "rule out the possibility" Toni Butler initiated the violence.

He said there was no evidence Toni Butler attempted to use a weapon in the altercation and that it was a "serious escalation of the violence" when Keegan Barnes used the knife.

He added that Keegan Barnes had attempted to cover up the crime and conceal evidence by cleaning Toni Butler's body and scrubbing blood from the walls.