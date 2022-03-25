Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend after cancellation

Ant and Dec have announced Saturday Night Takeaway will be returning to our screens from tomorrow night.

It was cancelled last week due to a clash in ITV's television schedule with the Six Nation's rugby tournament.

To announce its return, the Geordie duo stormed the This Morning studio today.

Surprising Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, they confirmed a number of big names are on tomorrow night's line up.

Special guests will include Canadian superstar Michael Buble who will be joining for the 'End of the Show' show, as well as Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin who will be taking on the role as guest announcer.

The show will also have three surprises for unsuspecting members of the studio audience, and performances from singer Fleur East and TV favourite Andi Peters.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will air at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.