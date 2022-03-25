Five-year-old Parker Raine ran three laps around the stadium with his dad, James Raine, raising a total of £283 for the Sir Bobby Robson foundation.

The foundation, which was founded by Sir Bobby Robson, helps patients in the North East and Cumbria fund cancer treatments and innovative cancer support services.

Young Parker from Sunderland, is a huge Newcastle United fan and is one of the foundations youngest supporters. Parker, from Sunderland, has held a season ticket at Newcastle for more than two years and loves learning about the club's history.

Five-year-old Parker Raine running around St Jame's Park to raise money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation Credit: Sir Bobby Robson Foundation

His dad James says “Whenever we’re in Newcastle, he always wants to go to the Sir Bobby statue at St James’ Park.

“He recently saw some footage of Sir Bobby on the television and we talked a lot about him. Parker’s previously done a little run for charity and he decided he wanted to do something to help Sir Bobby’s charity this time. We’re all extremely proud of him.”

Parker reached his fundraising goal of £100 in only a few days thanks to family members and went on to raise almost three times as much.

James continued: “It’s good to try and teach kids from a young age about helping others. Running is also something that’s helping build Parker’s self-confidence. Like me, he’s had some issues with speech and has needed some therapy and doing something like this run is really helpful for him.

“I’m also really proud that he chose to support a charity that means a lot to me personally. My grandad was the main male figure in my life and growing up and I’d spent two or three nights every week at his house.

“He was diagnosed with cancer when I was 24 and I moved in to help care for him. So, I know how important the work of Sir Bobby’s Foundation is and it’s fantastic to know his great-grandson has done something to help other people with cancer.”

Sir Bobby Robson Foundation was launched in 2008 and it has since raised over £16m to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer, working with NHS and in partnership with other leading charities and organisations.

Lady Elsie, Sir Bobby's wife, says: “To be thinking of others at such a young age is a really lovely thing and his whole family must be very proud of him.

“Our thanks to Parker and to everyone kind enough to sponsor him. We’ll make sure the money raised is put to very good use."