There is expected to be travel disruption in South Shields over the Easter holidays as essential work is carried out to upgrade gas pipes.

The work will start on Sunday 10 April on the roundabout where Sunderland Road crosses over Prince Edward Road and last for three weeks.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the gas distributor for the North of England, says the ageing metal pipework is being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes.

Four-way temporary traffic lights are being installed on the roundabout for approximately two weeks over the Easter holidays.

The project has been planned for when there is reduced commuter traffic, but it still expected the traffic management will impact journey times and motorists are advised to leave extra time for travel.

Darren Pearson, Site Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of South Shields.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”