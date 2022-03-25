Play video

Experts say today's forensic DNA database, along with gaps in people's family trees, could help solve the "nude in the nettles" mystery.

Detectives are once again revisiting the 40-year-old case in North Yorkshire.

A woman's body was found in undergrowth near Sutton Bank in 1981 - after an anonymous caller tipped off North Yorkshire Police.

There has never been enough evidence to prove any foul play was involved in the woman's death, and she has never been identified.

The mystery began when a caller with a "well-spoken voice" rang Ripon Police Station in 1981.

He said: "Near Scawton Moor House, you will find a decomposed body among the willowherbs", refused to give his name - citing national security reasons - and hung up.

As a result of the call, officers went to the scene near Sutton Bank and found the woman’s decomposed remains in the undergrowth, exactly as the caller described.

At the time, the case was dubbed the "nude in the nettles" because of how the body was found.

It has been 10 years since detectives last looked into the case, when her body was exhumed from an unmarked grave to gather new DNA evidence.

The unmarked grave of the mystery woman. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Adam Harland, head of North Yorkshire Police’s Cold Case Review Team, is leading the review and has launched a fresh appeal.

"This has been one of the most enduring mysteries I’ve worked on," he said. "It’s highly unusual for someone who has died in these circumstances to remain unidentified for decades.

"Despite the passage of time, nobody deserves to be simply forgotten about – this was someone’s mother. And it’s likely she had friends who cared about her."

Science and forensics have developed since the 1980s meaning modern methods of testing DNA could offer some new vital information.

Mr Harland said: "Local knowledge may offer up this information. People’s lives and allegiances move on, and time can tease out information that has been closely guarded in the past.

"Another possibility is someone who’s researched their family tree might have found a gap, or discovered a relative who disappeared from official records around 1979 to 1981 without any clear explanation."

Identifiable features

There are some features police have been able to distinguish over the years that could help identify the woman:

The woman was probably born between 1935 and 1940, making her aged between 39 and 44 when she died.

Detectives believe she probably died in 1979.

A post-mortem examination showed she gave birth to two or perhaps three babies, who could now be in their 60s.

She was white with brown hair, around 5ft 4ins tall and wore size four shoes.

She had a mild upper spine malformation that could have made her hold her head at an unusual angle.

She had several missing teeth and other evidence of a lifestyle that involved regular smoking and drinking.

A wax model of her face was sculpted in the 1980s, based on skeletal evidence, and investigators still believe this is a reasonably accurate depiction.

Investigators hope the passage of time can now provide the missing link that enables them to finally identify the woman and resolve a decades-long mystery.

Mr Harland said: "Someone, somewhere could be sitting there with information they’ve never felt able to share, or a family tree wondering who this person was. My message to them is simple: I’d like to hear from you."

Anyone with information that could help the cold case review are asked to email coldcasereviewunit@northyorkshire.police.uk.