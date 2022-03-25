Fenwick has announced it will be making a £40 million, multi-year investment in its flagship Newcastle store to coincide with the launch of its 140th anniversary celebrations.

The changes, which will be carried out in phases over the next five years, will involve creating two new central spaces across all five storeys of the store, along with renovation of the beauty hall and accessories area over the next 18 months.

The changes are being made in the hopes of ensuring Fenwick maintains its position as the destination of choice for shoppers across the region.

It will be a continuation of works that began last year to upgrade the facade of the building, and part of investment in its stores across the country, as well as online.

The Fenwick project aligns with the Newcastle City Council goal of investing in the city for the future. Credit: Fenwick

Fenwick CEO, John Edgar, said "As a business with deep roots in the Newcastle community, we are delighted to be making this major investment in the future of the city. This commitment will see us working closely with the local council to support the regeneration of the city and open up opportunities for new partnerships with the business community.”

Newcastle City Council's Director of Place, Michelle Percy, said "Fenwick department store has been at the heart of Newcastle city centre since 1882 and is part of our history, heritage, and culture. As a flagship store it’s a firm favourite among locals and visitors alike many of whom come to shop from overseas.

"I look forward to seeing further improvements to this beautiful building."