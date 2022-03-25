The mum of a teenager who was murdered on Tyneside has won an award recognising her work to tackle knife crime.

18-year-old Samantha Madgin was stabbed to death by a 15-year-old girl Wallsend in 2007.

Since her death, her mother Alison, has worked tirelessly to educate young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

This week, she was awarded the Person with Purpose title at the Northern Power Women Awards in Manchester.

Alison Madgin at the Northern Power Women Awards in Manchester

The ceremony held on Monday night celebrated talent, role models and inspiring women from the North of England.

Alison says, "I'm proud, thankful that people are taking notice of what we do. I always think when Samantha was taken from us in such tragic circumstances, you just have to make something good out of something so tragic."

Alison's daughter Carly works with her in taking their experiences to schools and young people. She says, "I just had no doubt. I knew she was going to win that award. I am so proud. When we go to the schools she is inspiring. She talks about Samantha.

"Some days are worse than others. Some days are quite emotional. She does it and she does it for the young people of today."

Family photos of Samantha, and Samantha and her son Callum.

Samantha had given birth just weeks before she was killed by the girl who she had never met before.

Alison has devoted the last 15 years to raising Samantha's son Callum and educating others in Samantha's memory.

She said: "I feel very passionate that the young people are our future and I feel passionate to make them have a good future."

In 2018, there was a knife crime special of long-running BBC soap Eastenders. Alison and Carly appeared in the episode, holding a picture of Samantha, alongside other families of victims.

To mark Samantha's 30th birthday in 2019, Alison and Carly set up Samantha's Legacy: a charity which offers support to other families and runs workshops in schools and youth groups.

Alison was also instrumental in bringing the thought provoking Knife Angel sculpture to Gateshead in 2020, sparking a conversation in the community about the danger of knives once again.