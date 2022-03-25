Play video

Young people from North Tyneside gathered today in their first strike of the year to protest against climate change, chanting "this is what democracy looks like".

They marched from Cullercoats to Whitley Bay and then took on a litter pick along the beach.

They want urgent action they say to tackle the climate emergency impacting their futures.

One of the young protesters spoke up during the march saying: "You've seen the horrible videos of animals dying and the polar bears. You've seen the bush fires that have happened in Australia, you've seen the deforestation that has happened in the amazon - the heart and lungs of our world. So, it's important that we act now."

Another pupil said: "The reason why I came to this protest today is to basically argue against climate change and what it is doing to the planet. I don't think that it's right and why people aren't just standing up. People don't listen and they don't realise what they are doing to the planet and how bad the effects are. I really think we should stand up no matter what it takes."

The young protesters continued their march chanting "The seas are rising, and so are we."