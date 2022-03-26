North Yorkshire Police are investigating a fatal collision on the A1 motorway involving a woman in her 80s.

The incident happened after her car struck a barrier near Scotch Corner at around 4.50pm on Thursday.

She was entering the A1(M) from junction 53 on the southbound sliproad. Her car then collided with an Audi A5, which was travelling in the same direction, before her car left the carriageway.

The woman, who is from Ryedale, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help the investigation to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or to email the Major Collision Investigation Team - with quoting the incident number 12220050274.