Celebrations have been underway in Fenwick as the department store in Newcastle marked being open for 140 years.

The store has played a part in Newcastle's history, heritage and culture - such as the shop becoming well-known for its annual Christmas window display.

On Saturday (26 March) the store had live circus performances throughout the day - inspired by the founder's son, Arthur Fenwick, and his love of the circus.

Kieran McBride, Fenwick Newcastle store director said the store is a "huge part of the North and the North East.."

He added: “This is a very exciting year for us at Fenwick as we celebrate the 140th anniversary of our very first store here in Newcastle.

"Fenwick has always been proud to be a big part of the community here in Newcastle and we can’t wait to welcome you all to join our celebrations.”

As part of the celebrations, Fenwick opened 'Exhibition 140' which features rarely seen pieces from the archive - it will remain open throughout 2022.

Fenwick womenswear buyer Sue Shields with the students of Northumbria University. Credit: Fenwick

Some of the pieces on display come through a partnership with Northumbria University’s BA fashion programme.

Drawing influence and inspiration from the rich Fenwick archive, the students created contemporary re-imaginations of pieces and stories they discovered to produce pieces that symbolise female empowerment in the modern day.

Emma Goldsmith, Senior Lecturer at Northumbria University said: “After a prolonged period learning online, our BA Hons Fashion second year students thrived on working back in fashion studios and workshop, converting creative design development into contemporary fashion garments, printed textiles, and knitwear, engaging with the same skills and processes as J.J Fenwick.

"The Fenwick story is absolutely fascinating, and it has been a fantastic journey to date. We very much look forward to showcasing our students work throughout this anniversary year.”

Leo Fenwick, Head of Brand at Fenwick, and also great nephew of Arthur Fenwick said: "Fenwick has always sought after and nurtured local talent from across our communities, using our different platforms to promote individuals and brands which is what ties this exhibition together and speaks to the heart of the brand”.

John James Fenwick opened his first store at 5 Northumberland Street in Newcastle on 23 March 1882.