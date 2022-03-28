A pensioner is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in Whitley Bay.

The 73-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash involving a black Fiat Punto on Park View around 4.55pm on Friday (25 March).

Her injuries are described as life-threatening.

The driver of the Punto remained at the scene and is helping officers with their investigation.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

A statement by Northumbria Police said: "Police are appealing for information after a serious collision in Whitley Bay.

"At about 4.55pm on Friday (March 25) officers were called to Park View after a collision between a black Fiat Punto and a female pedestrian.

"The 73-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are currently described as life-threatening.

"The driver of the Punto remained at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

"Police are now keen for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage to come forward and assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information can contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by ringing 101 quoting reference NP-20220325-0745."