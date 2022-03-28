The RAF Typhoon display team has been confirmed for the Teesside Airshow this summer.

The airshow, which is the only one of its kind taking place in the North of England in 2022, is returning to Teesside Airport on 11 June after a five-year grounding.

Visitors will also get to see crowd-favourites The Red Arrows and Red Falcons parachute team, as well as a 300-strong classic car exhibition, funfair, live music and food stalls.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This incredible and impressive modern RAF aircraft is an absolute powerhouse and a real jewel in the crown of their fleet.

"To have it perform at this year’s Teesside Airshow is another brilliant coup and will leave the audience staggered by its sheer power and noise.

“The display itself will obviously be breath-taking but it’s also a real testament to the talent, dedication and of everyone behind the scenes in our Armed Forces, working hard to keep the aircraft flying not only for this event, but in operations around the world.

“The Teesside Airshow is going from strength to strength and I’m sure the five-year grounding will be worth the wait as we attract thousands of people right across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool and beyond to this unmissable family day.”

Flight Lieutenant Adam O-Hare, who will pilot the Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 Credit: MOD Crown

Chris Petty, one of the organisers of the Teesside Airshow, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Typhoon display team to this year’s event, demonstrating the incredible muscle of the aircraft and talent of the pilot and his team.

“This will brilliantly complement the Red Arrows’ astounding aerobatics and add another dimension to the event for the 25,000-strong crowd.

"Tickets are selling as fast as the Typhoon can fly, so I’d urge people to book now to avoid disappointment.”

Flight Lieutenant Adam O’Hare said: “It’s a dream come true to be able to display such a fantastically agile, powerful, and versatile aircraft to the crowd at the Teesside Airshow.

"I’m ecstatic to be the Typhoon Display pilot for 2022 and looking forward to sharing that excitement with our fans!”

For information on the event and tickets, visit the Teesside Airshow website.