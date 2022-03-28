Sophie Ellis-Bextor to headline Mouth of the Tyne Festival

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will headline the Mouth of the Tyne Festival in July, it was been confirmed on Monday morning.

She will close out the event on Sunday 10th July on the Tynemouth Priory and Castle Stage.

Her debut solo album, ‘Read My Lips’, sold more than two million copies worldwide, with her song ‘Murder On the Dancefloor’ reaching second in the charts and charting in the top ten all over the world.

During the Covid lockdown her ‘Kitchen Discos’ were viewed more than 40 million times online. The videos were recorded by her husband and featured her five sons.

Sophie Eliis-Bextor Credit: North Tyneside Council

Last year’s festival was cancelled because of uncertainty around the pandemic, however, it is back this year and Ms Ellis-Bextor adds to a line-up already featuring Keane and local band Lighthouse Family.

Ms Ellis-Bextor will also be joined on the Sunday by Newton Faulkner, who rose to fame with the release of his debut album ‘Hand Built by Robots’ in 2007.

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival gets underway on Thursday 7th July and tickets to see the singer and others performing on the final day go on sale on Thursday.