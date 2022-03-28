An elderly woman has been left with a broken wrist and injuries to her hip and foot after being hit by a wave at Whitley Bay beach.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the shoreline at 1:46pm on Sunday (27 March) to assist the woman, who had been moved out of the sea, by members of the public.

The volunteers, along with Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, stretchered the woman to the promenade, where she was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A spokesperson from Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade said: "The casualty was initially assisted by several members of the public who moved her out of the sea, with Brigade members then quickly arriving to provide further care.

"Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team was requested by the team to provide extra personnel at the scene and the two teams then carefully moved the casualty onto a stretcher so that she could be moved off the beach.

"Shortly after moving the casualty to the promenade, an ambulance arrived and took over care of the casualty, who was taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

"We’d like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery from her injuries, and would also like to thank all those who initially helped the lady, especially the student nurse and health care practitioner who helped Brigade members with caring and comforting the casualty for almost an hour."