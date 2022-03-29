Cooking oil was stolen from two pubs in two hours last Friday morning in North Yorkshire.

It comes as thieves look to profit from the worsening cost of living crisis, either using the oil for their own vehicles or selling it on to other pubs and restaurants.

The first report was made to police by the Three Jolly Sailors pub in Burniston, Scarborough, shortly before nine o’clock on Friday morning.

A report was also made by The Hart Inn at Sandsend, Whitby.

Ivor Homer, the landlord at The Hart Inn, said it wasn’t the first time the pub has been targeted for oil, with similar incidents happening just “a few weeks ago”.

This time £400 of brand new cooking oil was taken – he thinks to be sold on to other pubs and restaurants.

The Hart Inn have since changed how they store the oil but Mr Homer is concerned it will happen again “until [oil prices] drop drastically” and says the criminals actually “chatted” to delivery drivers, telling them they were there to pick up the oil, although not to steal it.

North Yorkshire Police says reports described the suspects as being “of Asian appearance and driving a Transit van”.