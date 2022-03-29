The countdown is on until Tyneside welcomes the long-awaited Rugby League World Cup, after its delay due to the pandemic.

To celebrate the 200-days-to-go until kick-off at St James' Park in Newcastle on 15 October, organisers have embarked on a 48-hour tour of 18 host towns and cities with the tournament’s trophies.

The first stop on the tour was Middlesbrough Football Club’s Riverside Stadium.

The Tees Valley is set to play host to the Cook Islands, who are battling Tonga on 30 October 2022 and the men’s, women’s and wheelchair trophies descended on the region on Tuesday.

They were joined by Rugby League legend Jason Robinson who took part in a series of rugby league versus football drills on the pitch with Middlesbrough FC captain Jonny Howson.

Robinson, who had never been to the Riverside, says he was impressed by the stadium:

The Cook Islands will be based for a number of weeks at Darlington’s Rockliffe Hall as well as using the town’s Mowden Park as its official training base.

To mark the milestone, a 48-hour ticket upgrade offer has also been launched, this means any fans that buy a Category C ticket for the Tonga vs Cook Islands fixture at The Riverside Stadium will have their tickets automatically upgraded to Category B.

Middlesbrough FC captain Jonny Howson says that it's always great to have any kind of world sporting event at his home stadium.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said on the event: “It was fantastic to have Jason and Jonny at the Riverside this morning as we welcomed the tournament trophies to the region as the excitement for the Rugby League World Cup continues to ramp up.

“This will attract thousands of people from right across the north, boosting our businesses as they spend in our high streets. I’d urge everyone from across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool to snap up the tickets now – especially with the current promotion – so they don’t miss out.”

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of RLWC2021, said: “After an incredibly challenging couple of years for everyone, it is hugely exciting to be able to take our three unique trophies to each host partner as they put on their own celebration and make a ‘Real Impact’ in their local communities.

Jonny Howson, Jason Robinson and Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston with the RLWC21 trophies. Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

The road to RLWC2021 starts now and with this limited ticket offer and exciting new campaign being released, we hope to encourage fans up and down the country to obtain the best seats in the house at the best possible price.”

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: “It may have been delayed, but the Rugby League World Cup will be bigger and better than ever, and we’re hugely proud to be a part of it. The rest of the world will get to see how amazing this place is, and we can’t wait to welcome them here.”