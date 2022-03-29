The site of a damaged pipe, which caused raw sewage to spill onto the beach at Saltburn, is being handed back to the council.

The pipe in Cat Nab car park was ruptured last month by a third party working on behalf of Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council and work has been ongoing since.

Repairs have now finally been completed and the backfilling of the excavation and removal of equipment is being finalised.

Richard Warneford, Wastewater Director at Northumbrian Water, said: “This has been a long and complex repair, but it is now complete.

"We would like to once again thank residents of and visitors to Saltburn for their understanding and support while we and our partners have carried out this work.”