Northumbria Police have launched an investigation after a woman reported being raped in a Wallsend park.

The force received a call from a member of the public who had found a woman in distress in Rising Sun Country Park around 4.10pm on Monday.

Officers attended and spoke to a 63-year-old woman, who said she had been approached by a man, forced to the ground and raped before he made off from the scene.

Police say they are making enquiries into the incident and specially trained officers are giving the woman support.

"We understand this may cause concern within the community and public safety is absolutely paramount," Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson said.

"We do have an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and for people to come forward with information or concerns as the investigation continues.

"The victim is being fully supported and extensive enquiries are underway."

Anyone with information or notice any suspicious behaviour is encouraged to contact police via the Tell Us Something page on the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting NP-20220328-0700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.