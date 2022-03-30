A member of the audience left a York production of As You Like It because the actors were using Yorkshire accents, a theatre boss has said.

The Northern Broadsides’ touring production of the Shakespeare play was being staged at the York Theatre Royal when the complaint was made last week.

Bosses said the customer left after an hour and asked for a refund, but was refused.

Theatre chief executive Tom Bird posted on Twitter: “We’ve got a complaint this morning @YorkTheatre from someone who left after an hour of @NBroadsides #AsYouLikeIt last week, because it had “Yorkshire accents” in it.

“That’s Yorkshire accents, right here in Yorkshire.

“They want a refund.”

He replied to someone who asked if the customer got their money back – “No chance”.

On its website, Northern Broadsides said: “The classics don’t belong to any one region, or voice – they’re part of our common culture.

“Using regional Northern voices, from Newcastle to Liverpool, makes our performances engaging and immediate, allowing audiences to hear and appreciate the words like never before.”