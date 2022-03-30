The Newcastle Foundation has opened a new £8 million community hub a short distance from St James' Park.

Complete with a rooftop 4G six-a-side pitch, NUCASTLE will provide young people access to sport, health and employment programmes.

The ribbon was cut by former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi, who grew up playing football at the site when it was a youth club known as Murray House.

He believes the new facility will have a transformative impact on the local community.

"There was a few leaky roofs when I used to play here, it was old and it definitely needed a refresh," he told ITV News Tyne Tees. "To be able to build a new £8 million facility in this area, a stone's throw away from the stadium is what dreams are made of."

NUCASTLE was funded through grants and donations from 25 organisations such as the North of Tyne Combined Authority, the Football Foundation, and the Newcastle Building Society.

It aims to welcome over 100,000 visitors in its opening 12 months and to encourage participation in over 30 programmes, including:

Disabled football

Girls football

Walking football

Employability

Be A Game Changer wellbeing workshops

Besides the football pitch the facility comprises a sports hall, a multi-use exercise room and classrooms.

Sir John Hall, former chairman of Newcastle United Football Club, said the opening of the facility is symbolic of changing fortunes for the club and local area.

"It’s the start of the beginning of a new era for the club and I just welcome it," he said. "I wish I was younger so I could properly appreciate the years to come. You’ve got to win something fellas, before I’m in a box!

"It's wonderful that football is actually putting money back into the public."