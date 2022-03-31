Met Office issues ice warning for the North East

The Met office has issued a ‘yellow weather warning’ for the North East due to icy conditions.

The cold weather comes after unseasonably warm weather last week, when temperatures neared 20C in some parts of the region.

The warning for ice is in place overnight, starting at 9pm on Thursday and lasting until 10am on Friday.

Wintry showers will continue overnight Thursday and into Friday leading to icy patches, particularly on untreated surface.

Snowfall is also expected, particularly across hillier areas of northeast England.

Accumulations of 1-3cm are expected mainly above 200m, with 5cm over parts of Northumberland and the North Yorkshire moors above 300m.

The odd covering may be seen in lower levels but this is likely to be short lived.

"Blustery wintry showers continue, most frequent along the coast with hail, sleet and further brief snow in places," said a Met Office spokesperson. "Feeling cold with a chill wind, but some good bright spells. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"Occasional showers continuing through the night. Showers remaining wintery although any snow accumulations mainly limited to hills. Cold with icy patches and frost developing in places. Minimum temperature 0 °C."

