Cleveland Police has been referred to the police watchdog after a crash in Middlesbrough which left one man dead and another in a critical condition.

It happened on Dixon's Bank at around 11:40pm on Tuesday (29 March) after a car being pursued by officers collided with another vehicle.

The 27-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Passat died in the collision, while the 32-year-old man driving a Mercedes C220, which had been traveling at high speed and failed to stop for police before the crash, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to come forward.

The incident has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), due to police involvement.