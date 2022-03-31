The A1(M) southbound has been closed between junctions 61 (Bowburn) and 60 (Bradbury) following a crash involving a lorry overnight.

There has been heavy traffic in the area following the incident, which happened around 04:30am this morning (31 March).

Pictures show a lorry on the grass verge at the side of the carriageway in the snow, next to broken barriers.

National Highways have closed the road to recover the vehicle and repair the barriers and say the work could take up to four hours.

Traffic will be diverted away from the scene via the A688, A177 and the A689 to rejoin the A1(M) at J60.