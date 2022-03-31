A woman has been arrested following reports of a driver following children as they walked home from school.

Parents contacted police at around home time on Tuesday afternoon (29 March) to report a driver allegedly following pupils. Such reports were supported by discussions on social media.

Police initially issued safeguarding advice but later announced they had arrested a woman in her 'late-60s' on suspicion of dangerous driving and a public order offence.

"She remains in custody being questioned and we would reassure parents and carers that their children and young people should attend school as usual in the morning," police said in a statement issued at 11:33 on Tuesday night.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Reporter Gregg Easteal reports live from Guisborough on Wednesday evening.

ITV News Tyne Tees has contacted Cleveland Police and awaits an update.