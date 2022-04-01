Play video

After 15 months and a £5 million pound restoration, Clifford's Tower in York has now reopened to the public.

As part of the restoration, walkways have been installed inside the tower, giving visitors access to the first floor for the very first time.

The tower is believed to have been built as a residence for King Richard III. Renovation work at the site allows visitor to see what would have been his royal chapel, and toilet, rooms in the building that have, until now, been inaccessible.

The history of the landmark, which dates back to the 11th Century, has also been brought to life, with new interactive benches.

Local people have voiced the tales of fictional characters, which tell the key stories of the tower over the centuries.

English Heritage says they want York residents to come back time and time again to learn more about the rich history that has happened in between the walls.

The stone tower was built in the mid-13th century, but has stood in ruin since a fire in 1684. The mound beneath it is much older, dating at least to the reign of William the Conqueror.