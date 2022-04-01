Play video

Hartlepool's world champion boxer Savannah Marshall will defend her belt for the second time in 12 months, in front of a home crowd.

Marshall will take to the ring on Saturday 2 April against Belgium's Femke Hermans, who was previously European champion.

It's the second time the 'Silent Assassin' has topped the ticket on Tyneside, after drawing an 11,000 strong crowd in October last year.

The 30-year-old headlined Utilita's last event, after stopping opponent Lolita Muzeya within four minutes. The undercard also featured Hughie Fury and Chris Eubank Jr, as well as a host of other North East talent.

Savannah Marshall Credit: PA/Boxxer

Promising County Durham fighter Georgia O'Connor is on Marshall's undercard for the second time, this Saturday. She was asked if she sees Savannah as a role model, not just a friend.

"100%," she answered. "Like I said, not just your female boxers, but boxers in general. She lives a very clean lifestyle. She's very humble, very softly spoken, but very confident in herself quietly and I think everyone should aspire to be like that."

Georgia O'Connor, from County Durham, will take to the ring on Saturday Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Tickets are still available for Boxxer's fight night on Saturday 2 April.