Seasons at the allotment: March 2022

Play video

It mat have ended with flurries of snow and hail - but March 2022 will go down as one of the sunniest on record.

According to Met Office figures the UK has just had its sunniest March since 1929 and its second sunniest overall on records dating back to 1919.

Sunshine amounts: March 2022 Credit: Met Office

With lots of sunny weather - there is an impact on rainfall.

It was particularly dry in the north of the UK, as Scotland saw just 50% of its average rainfall. The UK as a whole only made it to about 55% of average rainfall.

Rainfall amounts: March 2022 Credit: Met Office

Even with a big drop in temperatures to end the month, March 2022 still made it into the top ten mildest when it came to daily highs - the sixth mildest on records dating back to 1884.

Temperatures: March 2022 Credit: Met Office